Teladoc Health's CEO Is Gone. Is It Time to Buy the Beaten-Down Stock?

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) have plummeted from the high-water mark they set during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. The stock is down about 95% from the peak it set a few years ago, and its board of directors finally did something about it.On April 5, Teladoc 's board of directors told investors that its CEO since 2009, Jason Gorevic, is departing immediately. The announcement contains no quotes from Gorevic, and the board hasn't selected a permanent successor.Is the former high-flying healthcare stock a bargain now that it's been beaten down to a fraction of its previous peak and expecting new management? Let's weigh its strong points against its challenges to find out.