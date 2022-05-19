|
19.05.2022 12:00:00
Teladoc Is Down 65%. Is It Time to Buy?
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares have been on a pretty consistent losing streak since the start of the year. And a recent goodwill impairment charge and headwinds for two of its key businesses added to the stock's woes. Teladoc now is down about 65% year to date.At the same time, the telemedicine giant has continued to report double-digit revenue growth and increases in visits in an overall growth environment. At a compound annual growth rate of about 32%, the global telemedicine market is set to reach more than $636 billion by 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. In such a situation, it's difficult to decide what to do. Should you forget about this healthcare stock? Or is now the best time to buy? Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
