Teladoc Is Down but Not Out -- Here's Why

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the constant themes of the COVID-19 pandemic has been learning how to perform basic needs remotely. From in-home workouts like Peloton to virtual learning environments on Chegg, society has learned to adapt to remote platforms.Perhaps one of the biggest beneficiaries of this dynamic is the healthcare industry. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) offers virtual healthcare services domestically and abroad. Over the last two years, the company has seen its stock price skyrocket, peaking at over $30 billion in February 2021. Nearly one year later, the company's market capitalization is down to less than $9 billion. Yet, there are a number of factors -- both specific to Teladoc as well as the telemedicine industry more broadly -- that make the stock compelling at its current valuation.Continue reading