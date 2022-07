Teladoc Stock: 3 Bright Spots Investors Are Ignoring

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Another quarter, another disappointment for Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). The virtual-health provider announced second-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday, and again posted a massive net loss that was much worse than expected.Its growth continues to slow down. And while Teladoc maintained its previous full-year guidance, the company now expects its results will be "toward the lower end of the ranges."Unsurprisingly, the telehealth stock was down by as much as 20% in after-hours trading. But the news from Teladoc's Q2 update wasn't all bad. Here are some bright spots that most investors are probably overlooking. Continue reading