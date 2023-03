Teladoc Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Virtual healthcare company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has been a volatile stock for investors over the past several years. Pandemic lockdowns gave the business a considerable boost, and management seized the moment by acquiring Livongo for $18.5 billion in cash and stock in late 2020.Livongo's remote monitoring business was supposed to give Teladoc an all-in-one service whereby patients could get an assortment of virtual-care services. However, the marriage hasn't gone well. After numerous write-downs, Teladoc trades at a fraction of what it paid for Livongo in the first place.Is Teladoc salvageable for long-term investors? There's still potential here, but Teladoc must prove itself. Here is the bear and bull argument for Teladoc stock moving forward.