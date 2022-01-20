|
20.01.2022 14:09:00
Teladoc Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold In 2022?
As we begin 2022, many companies are still being impacted by the effects of the pandemic. At the top of that list is Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the telehealth company that saw its usage and stock price surge during the height of the pandemic as patients needing medical care turned to its platform to see doctors virtually.Considering this backdrop, investors could expect to see Teladoc's results tapering off, fitting the company neatly into the pandemic stock narrative. However, the actual results over the past few quarters tell a different story. So should investors buy, sell, or hold Teladoc in 2022? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
