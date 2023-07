Teladoc's CEO Says Clients Are Going "All-In." Time to Buy the Stock?

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has given investors a roller-coaster ride over the past few years. During the early days of the pandemic, revenue -- and the share price -- soared as people flocked to virtual medical visits. But slower growth and goodwill impairment charges linked to an acquisition weighed on the company last year, and the stock fell more than 70%.These days, though, things are starting to look brighter for the telemedicine leader. The company launched a plan earlier this year to cut costs and boost efficiency, and it's starting to bear fruit.At the same time , more and more clients are opting for Teladoc's whole-person care, Chief Executive Officer Jason Gorevic said this week. Is it time to buy the stock?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel