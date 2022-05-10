|
10.05.2022 17:15:00
Teladoc's Stock Is on Life Support -- Can It Be Revived?
Leading telemedicine provider Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) was already experiencing a rough 2022 when it reported its first-quarter earnings on April 27. Heading into that earnings release, shares were down 39% for the year -- and it's only gotten worse from there. The following day, the stock fell another 40%.At the time of this writing, Teladoc is down 80% from its early 2021 high. Based on nothing other than the share price, one might assume Teladoc is a failing company.In reality, nothing could be further from the truth. Like most companies, Teladoc has its share of challenges, and the stock price is reflecting that acutely. However, upon a closer look, there are some bright spots in the earnings report. For investors willing to hold for the long term, there's enough promise in Teladoc's future to be encouraged. Will that be enough to bring its stock back?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
