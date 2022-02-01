|
01.02.2022 08:30:50
Tele2 AB Q4 Underlying EBITDAaL Increases; End-user Service Revenue Up 2% Organically
(RTTNews) - Tele2 AB (TLTZF.PK, TLTZY.PK) reported fourth quarter underlying EBITDAaL of 2.4 billion Swedish kronor, an increase of 1% organically compared to prior year driven by end-user service revenue growth and cost savings related to the Business Transformation Program, partly offset by higher commercial spending. End-user service revenue was 4.9 billion Swedish kronor, up 2% on an organic basis due to strong performance in the Baltics and slight tailwind from roaming.
Fourth quarter net profit from continuing operations declined to 910 million Swedish kronor from 4.48 billion Swedish kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.31 kronor compared to 6.46 kronor.
Fourth quarter revenue increased to 7.03 billion kronor from 6.88 billion kronor, last year. Total revenue increased by 2% on an organic basis.
For full-year 2022, the company projects: low single-digit growth of end-user service revenue; and mid single-digit growth of underlying EBITDAaL.
For mid-term, the company continues to expect: low single-digit growth of end-user service revenue; and mid single-digit growth of underlying EBITDAaL.
For fiscal 2021, the Board of Tele2 AB has decided to recommend to the AGM that an ordinary dividend of 6.75 Swedish kronor in total be paid per ordinary A and B share in two tranches in May and October, 2022.
