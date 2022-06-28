Tele2 Estonia boosts performance with ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that Tele2 Estonia has deployed the ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution for real-time assurance across its national network. The compact, plug-and-play device boosts operational efficiency and service availability. This helps Tele2 Estonia to improve customer experience and offer enhanced SLAs. Managed by the Ensemble Controller network management system with Ensemble Fiber Director, the solution gives Tele2 Estonia’s field forces full control over their optical infrastructure. With its simple graphical overlay, the ADVA ALM precisely pinpoints the location of fiber impairments, enabling proactive maintenance, reducing repair times and preventing network outages.

"With the ADVA ALM, we can offer even more value to our customers. Needing no calibration, it easily plugged into our infrastructure to instantly provide detailed info on any fiber event. Having the ability to rapidly respond to network issues and take immediate targeted action helps us ensure zero downtime and uninterrupted connectivity,” said Asse Hang, head of international sales at Tele2 Estonia. "This deployment is also central to our role as a sustainability leader. As the first communication service provider (CSP) in the Baltic region to have achieved climate neutral operations, we’re dedicated to reducing environmental impact in every aspect of our business. The ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution enables us to dramatically decrease truck rolls, helping to further cut our carbon footprint”.

The ADVA ALM is a low-power, service-agnostic solution that offers total fiber infrastructure visibility. Requiring no active equipment at the user site, it’s now delivering comprehensive insight into the integrity and performance of Tele2 Estonia’s fiber infrastructure. The Ensemble Fiber Director provides a GIS-based, real-time graphical user interface that proactively notifies the CSP’s field forces of any fiber anomaly, enabling them to take countermeasures before problems develop and services are affected. With complete control, Tele2 Estonia is now significantly improving robustness and efficiency across its nationwide network, which is built on the ADVA FSP 3000.

"Tele2 Estonia is a CSP committed to adding value for its customers. Now it’s harnessing our ALM as part of its mission to eradicate network downtime. With round-the-clock fiber monitoring, Tele2 Estonia can initiate instant troubleshooting, helping to avoid service disruption and empowering it to offer more valuable SLAs,” commented Hartmut Müller-Leitloff, SVP of sales, EMEA at ADVA. "Uniquely compact and affordable, there really is no other fiber assurance technology on the market that delivers as much with such little investment. Our ALM is the easiest way to guarantee superior network performance, save time and money, and help tackle environmental impact.”

