Tele2 Q4 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Sees Growth In FY23; Backs Mid-term View

(RTTNews) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 (TLTZF.PK, TLTZY.PK) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net profit grew to 1.26 billion Swedish kronor from last year's 1 billion kronor. Earnings per share were 1.82 kronor, up from 1.39 kronor a year ago.

Underlying EBITDAaL was 2.5 billion kronor, up 3 percent organically from last year.

Total revenue of 7.45 billion kronor increased from last year's 7.03 billion euros. Revenues grew 4 percent organically.

Further, the company said its Board of Directors proposed an ordinary dividend of 6.80 kronor per share, up from 6.75 kronor a year ago.

Looking ahead for full year 2023, the guidance is low single digit growth in end-user service revenue and low single digit growth in underlying EBITDAaL.

The company reiterated its mid-term financial guidance, expecting low single digit growth of end-user service revenue, and mid-single digit growth of underlying EBITDAaL.

