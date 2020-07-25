Telecardiology and New Innovations In Vascular Health Covered On "Viewpoint" With Dennis Quaid

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Rookie" star Dennis Quaid is the host of the educational TV program "Viewpoint". The show covers many topics to bring attention to various events taking place around the world today. New to the show is an episode featuring telecardiology. Medical professionals will spend the segment discussing how innovations in telemedicine are improving vascular health.

Telehealth is making strides in its offerings for remote healthcare and is expanding its medical specialties into cardiovascular care. Heart disease affects millions of people in the United States, and thousands of people die yearly from cardiovascular illnesses. It is estimated every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. suffers from a heart attack.

Telemedicine allows for real-time treatment and diagnosis from a distance, which is proving to be helpful for cardiovascular concerns. Medical doctors can immediately diagnose cardiac arrest, arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure using telehealth technology. Many who suffer from a heart attack or another similar event require cardiac rehab for further treatment, but it can be difficult for some to make regular appointments. Telecardiology comes into play by making these appointments far more comfortable to maintain since they do not require any travel and offer the same form of treatment.

There is no doubt telemedicine can potentially improve the world of healthcare. More info about telecardiology will be featured in the new episode.

