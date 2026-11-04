DocMorris AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

TeleClinic, a subsidiary of DocMorris, expands into Switzerland: Acquisition of the telemedicine provider Medi24



04.11.2026 / 07:47 CET/CEST





Frauenfeld, 4 November 2026

Press release

TeleClinic, a subsidiary of DocMorris, expands into Switzerland: Acquisition of the telemedicine provider Medi24

First step toward the international rollout of the telemedicine offering

Accelerated scaling of the successful TeleClinic platform

Significant potential for synergies already in the first year

TeleClinic, Germany’s leading telemedicine platform and a subsidiary of DocMorris, is expanding into Switzerland. This move begins with the acquisition of Medi24 — one of Switzerland’s leading telemedicine providers, based in Liebefeld — from Allianz Partners. By entering the Swiss market, TeleClinic takes its first step toward rolling out the core technology of its successful telemedicine platform to other European countries. For DocMorris, the acquisition is a key building block for further scaling its Digital Services business.

Medi24 is closely linked to the largest Swiss health insurers through numerous partnerships. The company offers contractually guaranteed initial access to telemedicine to over 4.6 million insured persons. This corresponds to around 50 per cent of all insured persons in Switzerland. TeleClinic and Medi24 will continue to operate independently in their respective local markets in order to address the national legal frameworks in an optimal manner.

On a full-year 2026 basis, Medi24’s revenue contribution will nearly double TeleClinic’s expected revenue. The acquisition will make a substantial contribution to TeleClinic’s EBITDA already in the first year. This is made possible by the integration of TeleClinic’s established technology into Medi24’s infrastructure and the resulting cost synergies. The purchase price (enterprise value) is in the low double-digit million CHF range and will be financed through internal funds, debt and equity.

CEO Walter Hess says: “The acquisition of Medi24 and its integration with the TeleClinic platform fit perfectly into DocMorris’s strategy. By leveraging our technological expertise and capacity for innovation, we are purposefully expanding the range of digital health services for the benefit of patients in Switzerland, while making it easier for them to access straightforward care. We look forward to actively further developing digital healthcare together with the experienced team at Medi24.”

The transaction is expected to be completed in December 2026.

Investors and analyst contact

Kelvin Jörn, Head of Investor Relations

Email: ir@docmorris.com, phone: +41 52 560 58 10

Media contact

Torben Bonnke, Director Communications

Email: media@docmorris.com, phone: +49 171 864 888 1

Agenda

12 November 2026 Capital Markets Day in Heerlen (NL) 19 January 2027 Revenue 2026 18 March 2027 2026 Full-year results and outlook 2027 (hybrid/Zurich, conference call/webcast) 15 April 2027 Q1/2027 Trading Update 12 May 2027 Annual General Meeting, Zurich

DocMorris

The Swiss-based DocMorris AG is a leading company in the fields of online pharmacy, telemedicine and marketplace with strong brands in Germany and other European countries. Deliveries are mainly from the highly automated logistics centre in Heerlen, the Netherlands. TeleClinic is Germany’s largest telemedicine platform, connecting patients with more than 6,500 doctors. DocMorris operates leading marketplaces for health and personal care products in Southern Europe. With its broad range of products and services, DocMorris is pursuing its vision of becoming the leading digital health companion for everyone to manage their health in one click. Around 1,600 employees in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland generated an external revenue of CHF 1,186 million serving over 12 million active customers in 2025. The shares of DocMorris AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (securities number 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, ticker DOCM). For further information, please visit corporate.docmorris.com.

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements about DocMorris AG and its business, either explicitly or implicitly. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, financial position, performance or achievements of DocMorris AG to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. DocMorris AG is making this announcement available as of today's date and undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.