Telecom Billionaire Merging Dish, EchoStar

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Ah, the birds of love.Billionaire Charlie Ergen is reuniting his companies Dish and EchoStar, which he spun out from one another 15 years ago. This comes a day after US private-equity group KKR agreed to a deal with German satellite manufacturer OHB to take the company private.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel