06.03.2023 09:59:42
Telecom Italia Gets Offer From Consortium For Fixed-line Network; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TIAOF) were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trading in Italy after the telecom company announced Monday that it has received a non-binding offer from a consortium for the purchase of fixed network infrastructure and Sparkle.
The consortium is formed by CdP Equity or CDPE and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited, acting on behalf of MAM Funds.
The offer is for the purchase of 100 percent of the company to be set up, that matches with the management and infrastructure perimeter of the fixed network, including the assets and activities of FiberCop, as well as the stake in Sparkle.
The company noted that the offer, which expires on March 31, will be subject to the preliminary examination of the Related Parties Committee, pursuant to the regulations applicable to CdP Equity, as a related party of TIM.
The offer will subsequently be brought to the attention of the Board of Directors, where possible at the meeting already scheduled for March 15 or in another date to be defined. In Italy, Telecom Italia shares were trading at 0.32 euros, up 3.07 percent.
