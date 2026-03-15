Telecom Aktie
WKN: 882336 / ISIN: NZTELE0001S4
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15.03.2026 22:39:34
Telecom Stock Up 25% Over the Past Year Draws $21 Million Bet From Hedge Fund
Kerrisdale Advisers initiated a new position in Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS), acquiring 506,067 shares in the fourth quarter, valued at $20.75 million based on quarter-end pricing, according to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing.According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Kerrisdale Advisers initiated a new position in Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS), acquiring 506,067 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarter-end value of the TDS stake increased by $20.75 million as a result of the new purchase.Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is a diversified telecommunications provider with a national footprint in wireless and broadband services. The company leverages its integrated platform to address both consumer and enterprise connectivity needs, positioning itself as a key regional player in the U.S. communications sector. Strategic investments in IoT and next-generation network solutions support its competitive differentiation and long-term growth objectives.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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