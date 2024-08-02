Teledyne FLIR Announces Winners of 2024 Vision Awards for Airborne Law Enforcement at APSCON Conference

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced the winners of the 29th Annual ‘Vision Awards’ last night at the APSCON 2024 Conference in Houston, Texas.

Teledyne FLIR Defense last night announced the winners of the 29th Annual ‘Vision Awards’ at the APSCON 2024 Conference in Houston. The Vision Awards are presented to members of the airborne law enforcement community who have best demonstrated use of thermal imaging systems in carrying out their missions, whether pursuing suspects, conducting search and rescue efforts, or saving lives. This year's winners featured the Michigan State Police, Prince George's County Police Dept. (MD), San Diego Police Dept., Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Office (FL), King County Sheriff’s Dept. (CA), and the Houston Police Dept. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Teledyne FLIR Vision Awards are presented to members of the airborne law enforcement community who have best demonstrated use of thermal imaging systems in carrying out their missions, whether pursuing suspects, conducting search and rescue efforts, or saving lives. The awards are divided into four categories, including the FANG Award for operations involving a K-9 support team.

This year’s winners are:

Vision Award First Place

Michigan State Police

Pilot: Sgt. Cole Martin, Tactical Flight Officer (TFO): Trooper Joshua Maskey

Vision Award Second Place

Prince George's County Police Department (MD)

Pilot: Mr. Bo Corser, TFO: Corporal Michael Waters

Vision Award Third Place

San Diego Police Department

Pilot: Officer Joe Waggaman, TFO: Officer Toby Terranova

Life Saver Award

Hillsboro County Sheriff’s Office (FL)

Pilot: Master Sheriff’s Pilot Emanuel Feller, TFO: Sheriff’s Pilot Thomas Fisher

Hot Pursuit Award

King County Sheriff’s Department (CA)

Pilot: Deputy Josh Sweeney, TFO: Deputy Alex Paul

FANG Award

Houston Police Department

Pilot: Senior Police Office Matthew Little, TFO: Police Officer Sean Ofield

K-9 Handler: Senior Police Officer Joseph Rodgers, K-9: Rico

"For nearly 30 years, Teledyne FLIR has recognized and honored the vital work performed by the men and women in law enforcement who keep our communities safe,” said Dr. JihFen Lei, president of Teledyne FLIR Defense. "The Vision Awards highlight the heroic efforts of airborne law enforcement worldwide for whom thermal imagery systems play an important role in executing their missions.

"We salute their commitment to public safety and congratulate the winners, along with all entrants, on a job well done,” Lei added.

Teledyne FLIR has presented the Vision Awards and sponsored the APSCON conference for more than 25 years. A panel of judges nominate finalists and choose the winners based on several criteria, including:

Crew coordination – how well did the aircrew communicate and manage the incident, both inside the cockpit and with ground officers?

Technical competence – skill-level shown around search techniques, anticipating suspect behavior, focus under pressure, and operating imaging systems.

The "FLIR Factor” – how instrumental were Teledyne FLIR thermal cameras in completing the mission?

Visit us online to learn more about Teledyne FLIR’s Surveillance and imaging solutions for airborne, land and maritime applications.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe – from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir and @flir_defense.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

