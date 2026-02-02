Teledyne Technologies Aktie

Teledyne Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 926932 / ISIN: US8793601050

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.02.2026 08:42:17

Teledyne FLIR Bags $17.5 Mln Contract To Supply Black Hornet 4 Nano-Drones

(RTTNews) - Teledyne FLIR Defense, a part of Teledyne Technologies Inc.(TDY), said on Monday that it has bagged a $17.5 million contract from armasuisse, the Swiss Federal Office of Defence Procurement.

Teledyne FLIR will deliver a large number of Black Hornet 4 personal reconnaissance systems, one of the most advanced nano-drones. Black Hornet 4 was selected as an airborne dismountable intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability sensor for armasuisse's Piranha 8x8 armored engineering vehicle program.

Black Hornet 4, the lightweight nano-drones, will provide enhanced day and night covert situational awareness to small fighting units.

At just 70 grams, Black Hornet 4 can survive GPS-denied and contested environments, fly for over 30 minutes over three kilometers, and function in 25-knot winds and rain.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teledyne Technologies Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Teledyne Technologies Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Teledyne Technologies Inc. 517,40 -0,73% Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:41 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
07:45 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX gibt nach -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen rutschen ab
Während es am heimischen Aktienmarkt abwärts geht, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts. In Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart deutlich nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen