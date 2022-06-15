Teledyne FLIR Defense Delivering 127 Unmanned Ground Vehicles to German Army

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced today at Eurosatory that it is completing deliveries of 127 PackBot® 525 unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to the German Army (Deutsches Heer).

Final shipments are expected to occur in July. Contract award and deliveries were facilitated through Teledyne FLIR’s partner, European Logistic Partners (ELP) of Wuppertal, Germany.

The Teledyne FLIR PackBot 525 is the most advanced model of the company’s signature ground robot, used by U.S. and international defense forces since 2001. Deployed in combat zones from the caves of Afghanistan to the IED-littered roads of Iraq, the rugged, 27 kg PackBot keeps operators safe while conducting a wide range of tasks, such as bomb disposal, close-in surveillance, and situations involving hostages or hazardous materials.

"This new delivery of unmanned assets will give Germany’s soldiers more than a hundred versatile UGVs, with upgraded features and technology to keep them from harm during dangerous missions,” said Tom Frost, general manager of Unmanned Ground Systems at Teledyne FLIR Defense. "PackBot is the world’s most trusted counter-IED robot, and this latest shipment adds to the German Army’s inventory of Teledyne FLIR unmanned ground vehicles.

"We’re proud to work with ELP and deepen our long-standing relationship with the German Army during this crucial and challenging time for European security,” Frost added.

"We are pleased to work with Teledyne FLIR to provide the best solutions to the German Army. Communication, coordination, and teamwork have been essential in making sure the program becomes the success it is today. These ground robots are vital to future security efforts within and outside of Germany,” said Simon Weiss, managing director at ELP.

Employed in 57 countries, PackBots have helped defeat more than 70,000 IEDs. The advanced UGV offers enhanced communications, a tablet-based controller, and a common architecture that allows users to quickly connect cameras and other attachments to suit different mission needs. Among its many features, PackBot accepts a wide variety of sensors to detect chemical, biological and nerve agents, radiation levels, and explosives.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned systems, and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets, with roughly 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company develops a wide range of advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. To learn more, visit teledyneflir.com or follow @flir. #AnyThreatAnywhere

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

