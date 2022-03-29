Teledyne FLIR Defense Launches New Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System with Advanced Counter-Drone Capabilities

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today announced the launch of a new Lightweight Vehicle Surveillance System (LVSS) with revolutionary air domain awareness (ADA) and advanced counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities. The LVSS ADA C-UAS is an enhanced addition to Teledyne FLIR’s field-proven LVSS platform that features reliable, rapidly deployable, cutting-edge technology to detect and mitigate the growing threat of small drones.

The new system leverages a powerful combination of 3D radar, EO/IR camera, and RF detection and mitigation sensors to provide early warning alerts and recognition. Threats are detected and displayed simultaneously, showing position and elevation for all radar tracks.

LVSS ADA C-UAS also can detect drone swarms by allowing operators to monitor up to 500 radar targets simultaneously. A multi-spectral imager captures key UAS elements that help identify high risk targets for a pinpointed response.

"Protecting vast borders, shorelines, and forward-operating bases is a job that’s been made even more difficult with the challenges posed by drones,” said Dr. JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense. "The LVSS C-UAS combines sophisticated counter-drone technologies and counter-measures to make it the most effective mobile surveillance system available to combat these dangers.

"Our customers trust us for solutions like the new LVSS that adapt to fast changing threat environments and offer more of the capabilities they need for mission success,” Lei added.

Other major features of the LVSS ADA C-UAS include:

Rapidly relocatable perimeter protection from the system’s ability to quickly deploy, stow and redeploy the sensor suite

Advanced, high performing video analytics that allow operators to precisely identify, track and engage threats

On-the-move C-UAS counter-measures with full non-kinetic kill chain capability; operators can obtain threat assessments while the system is static or while driving the vehicle

New Cameleon™ V5 command and control software integrates all onboard sensors and supports advanced device features and bi-directional communications

Increased cyber security tools to resist hackers.

Learn more about Teledyne FLIR’s new LVSS ADA C-UAS platform on our website, and read our recent whitepaper, The Big Problem with Small Drones.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned systems, and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets, with roughly 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company develops a wide range of advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. To learn more, visit teledyneflir.com or follow @flir. #AnyThreatAnywhere

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

