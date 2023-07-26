Teledyne Technologies Inc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $185.3 million, or $3.87 per share. This compares with $171.3 million, or $3.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $223.7 million or $4.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $1.42 billion from $1.36 billion last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $185.3 Mln. vs. $171.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.87 vs. $3.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.64 -Revenue (Q2): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 4.70 to $4.80 Full year EPS guidance: 19.00 to $19.20