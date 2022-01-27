Teledyne Technologies Inc Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) released a profit for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $161.8 million, or $3.39 per share. This compares with $132.1 million, or $3.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $217.4 million or $4.56 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 70.4% to $1.38 billion from $0.81 billion last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $161.8 Mln. vs. $132.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.39 vs. $3.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.22 -Revenue (Q4): $1.38 Bln vs. $0.81 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.02 to $4.10