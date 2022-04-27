|
27.04.2022 14:28:41
Teledyne Technologies Lifts Annual Earnings Outlook
(RTTNews) - For the full year, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) increased earnings outlook to the range of $15.34-$15.66 per share, from the prior expectation of $14.10 to $14.55 per share.
It also tightened the adjusted earnings guidance to the range of $17.75 to $18.00 per share, compared with $17.60 to $18.00 per share provided earlier.
The Street sees earnings of $17.95 per share for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the second quarter, Teledyne expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.32-$4.40. On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.37 per share.
