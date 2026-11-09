Teledyne Unit Wins Subcontract For Next Generation Interceptor Support Equipment; Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Defense and aerospace company Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) announced on Monday that its Teledyne Brown Engineering subsidiary has been awarded a subcontract by Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) to provide mechanical ground support equipment for the Next Generation Interceptor program.

The company said Teledyne Brown Engineering will produce transportation systems for interceptor booster assemblies under the subcontract.

Teledyne said the systems will incorporate structural weldments, axial rotation drive mechanisms and integrated hydraulic systems.

Work on the contract will be performed at Teledyne Brown Engineering's facilities in Huntsville, Alabama, where the company will conduct component fabrication, assembly, system integration and testing before delivery.

Shares of Teledyne were up 3.92% at $642.85 on NYSE.