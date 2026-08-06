Teleflex Q2 Profit Down, Cuts FY26 EPS View, Raises Adj. EPS Forecast; Plans $250 Mln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Specialty medical devices provider Teleflex Inc. (TFX) reported Thursday lower profit in its second quarter, despite higher revenues. Further, the firm trimmed fiscal 2026 earnings view on a reported basis and revenue forecast, but lifted adjusted earnings outlook.

In addition, Teleflex said it intends to commence an accelerated share repurchase of $250 million, effective August 7. As of June 30, the company had $750 million remaining available under its previous $1 billion authorization.

In pre-market activity, the shares were losing around 0.58 percent, trading at $135.98.

Teleflex also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend $0.34 per share, payable September 30, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14.

In the second quarter, net income declined to $99.69 million from last year's $122.58 million. Earnings per share dropped to $2.28 from $2.77 a year ago.

Income from continuing operations was $0.96 per share, compared to $1.54 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $ percent, compared to $1.73 in the prior year period

Net revenues, however, grew 28.9 percent to $570.33 million from last year's $442.53 million. Revenue from continuing operations increased 4.7 percent on a pro forma adjusted constant currency basis.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company reduced earnings from continuing operations guidance range to $2.54 to $2.84 per share from previous estimate in a range of $2.90 to $3.20 per share.

However, the company raised outlook for adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to $6.90 to $7.20 from $6.25 to $6.55 per share expected earlier.

Further, the company trimmed revenue growth guidance range to 13.40 percent to 14.40 percent, and pro forma adjusted constant currency revenue growth guidance range to 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent.

The revenue growth view implies annual revenues of $2.260 billion to $2.280 billion, compared to $1.993 billion last year.

The company previously estimated revenue growth of 14.4 to 15.4 percent, with constant currency adjusted revenue growth of 4.5 to 5.5 percent.

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