Teleflex Q4 Loss Sharply Widens; Provides Weak FY26 Outlook; Shares Tumble 8.9%

(RTTNews) - Specialty medical devices provider Teleflex Inc. (TFX) reported Thursday that net loss for the fourth quarter sharply widened to $714.33 million or $16.15 per share from $136.66 million or $2.93 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Loss from continuing operations were $0.08 per share, compared to income from continuing operations of $0.77 per share last year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.93 per share, compared to $1.9 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter increased to $568.98 million from $442.01 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings from continuing operations in a range of $2.90 to $3.20 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $6.25 and $6.55 per share on revenue growth of 14.4 to 15.4 percent, with constant currency adjusted revenue growth of 4.5 to 5.5 percent.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, TFX is trading on the NYSE at $102.00, down $9.96 or 8.90 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com