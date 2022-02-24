|
Teleflex Q4 Profit Rises; Issues FY22 Outlook
(RTTNews) - Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $3.60, up 10.8% year-over-year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.53, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Income from continuing operations increased to $127.46 million from $76.60 million. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $2.69 compared to $1.62.
Reported revenues were $761.9 million, up 7.1% year-over-year; or up 7.9% on a constant currency basis. Analysts on average had estimated $749.6 million in revenue. For fiscal 2022, the company expects: GAAP revenue growth to be 2.3% to 3.8%; constant currency revenue growth of 4.0% to 5.5%; GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $8.90 to $9.50; and adjusted EPS from continuing operations guidance range of $13.70 to $14.30. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $14.04.
Teleflex said its Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2022.
