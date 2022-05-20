Teleflex Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While providing an update on its business, 2023-2025 business growth strategy and financial goals ahead of its 2022 Analyst & Investor Day in New York City later on Friday, medical devices maker Teleflex, Inc. (TFX) reaffirmed its earnings and revenue growth guidance for full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project earnings from continuing operations in a range of $8.85 to $9.45 per share and adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $13.70 to $14.30 per share on revenue growth of 2.3 to 3.8 percent, with constant currency revenue growth of 4.0 to 5.5 percent.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $13.96 per share on revenue growth of 3.10 percent to $2.90 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also said it expects 6 to 7 percent compounded annual constant currency revenue growth rate from year-end 2022 through year-end 2025.

The company noted that it intends to continue to pursue business optimization opportunities that drive margin improvement and target acquisition candidates that complement its existing business, have differentiated products, and can strengthen its financial profile.

It expects its 3-year growth strategy to accelerate the Company's revenue growth, deliver gross and operating margin expansion and generate strong free cash flow.