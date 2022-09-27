Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.09.2022 13:26:22

Teleflex Releases New Arrow Pressure Injectable Midline Catheter Portfolio In US, Canada

(RTTNews) - Teleflex Inc. (TFX), a provider of specialty medical devices, said on Tuesday that it has released a new Arrow Pressure Injectable Midline portfolio in the U.S. and Canada.

The enhancements in the new Arrow Midline Catheters are designed to help alleviate line identification confusion.

The Arrowg+ard Blue Advance Midline with antimicrobial and antithrombogenic protection, and traditional Arrow Midline are available in single and double lumen options.

Lisa Kudlacz, President and General Manager, Vascular Access Division, said: "The Arrowg+ard Blue Advance Midline catheter portfolio provides protection by reducing thrombus accumulation and the primary pathogens responsible for most healthcare associated infections. With multiple levels of protection, critical innovations, and a streamlined workflow, it's the perfect solution to deliver vital medications."

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Teleflex Inc.Shs

