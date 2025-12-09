Teleflex Aktie
WKN: 855853 / ISIN: US8793691069
|
09.12.2025 15:29:11
Teleflex To Divest Acute Care, Interventional Urology, OEM Businesses For $2.03 Bln
(RTTNews) - Teleflex Inc. (TFX), a medical technologies provider, Tuesday announced that it has agreed to sell its Acute Care, Interventional Urology to Intersurgical Ltd and OEM businesses to Montagu and Kohlberg for a total of $2.03 billion in cash.
Today's announcement is a result of this work and establishes Teleflex as a more focused medical technologies leader, with highly complementary businesses in Vascular Access, Interventional, and Surgical, and a simplified global operating model and manufacturing footprint.", commented Liam Kelly, Teleflex's Chief Executive Officer.
The transaction is set to be completed in the second half of 2026 and the company will receive around $1.5 billion for its OEM business and $530 million for its Acute Care and Interventional Urology businesses. The net proceeds will be around $1.58 billion post tax.
The company plans to use the proceeds from the sale to pay down its debt and repurchase up to $1 billion of its common stock.
In pre-market activity, TFX shares were trading at $130, up 8.47% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teleflex Inc.Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: Teleflex stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Teleflex zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.25
|Ausblick: Teleflex öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)