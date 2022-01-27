TELEFLORA AND LONI LOVE PARTNER TO UPLIFT WOMEN THIS VALENTINE'S DAY

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleflora, the world's leading floral delivery service, is partnering with Emmy Award-winning host, comedian, and author Loni Love to encourage women to #LoveOutLoud this Valentine's Day and uplift others in their lives. Throughout our digital lives we overshare everything, except our feelings for the ones we love. In its newest campaign, "Love Out Loud Truck," Teleflora is encouraging you to go overboard and shower the special people in your lift with love - one handmade, hand-delivered Teleflora bouquet at a time.

In the spot, Love takes to the streets of Los Angeles in Teleflora's Love Out Loud truck to surprise women and share unexpected compliments and bouquets. We see heartwarming moments of how flowers and a special gesture can bring people together and start a movement. As Love journeys around the city, something beautiful happens — women start complimenting one another and the rest is all smiles and tears.

"I love helping and uplifting women. I have noticed that women don't compliment one another enough, that's why I am excited to partner with Teleflora to show my Love Out Loud and encourage more women to show their love in a big way," said Love. "My hope in driving the Love Truck was to make sure every woman I met understood they are beautiful, and that they know how to give and accept compliments."

According to Teleflora insights, in the past couple of years women have overtaken men as the leading purchaser of flowers for Valentine's Day.

"Women value the authenticity of compliments from other women and have transformed Valentine's Day into a celebration of showing love for one another. Loni Love embodies this movement to uplift women, radiate positivity and unapologetically Love Out Loud," said Danielle Mason, vice president of marketing, Teleflora. "Over the past few years, Teleflora has noticed a significant shift in women taking the lead for the holiday and not letting society dictate what can and cannot be done when it comes to celebrating relationships. We wanted to speak directly to those empowered women."

Launching today, the ad will be featured on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, and will utilize feed/stories, in-stream and a variety of unit lengths to play to each placement's potential. Ads will appear across devices where these platforms are used. The campaign was developed by The Wonderful Company's in-house creative team at The Wonderful Agency and led by chief creative officer Margaret Keene, under guidance from Mason and Jeff Bennett, president, Teleflora.

"Love Out Loud Truck" is an extension of Teleflora's overarching Love Out Loud brand platform, which launched during Christmas 2017. To show your love with friends and family, Love Out Loud and surprise them with a unique Teleflora arrangement. Teleflora's best-selling Valentine's Day lineup features beautifully curated arrangements always made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by a local florist. Each bouquet comes complete with a keepsake container that can be incorporated into home décor for years to come.

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your Love Out Loud™ with the gift of Teleflora® flowers—all made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by your local florist (contactless delivery available). By tapping nearly 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora offers the kind of personal touch, artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist—even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep—Teleflora's network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment. Follow Teleflora on Instagram and Facebook and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment.

