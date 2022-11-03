Telefonica Deutschland 9-month Profit Down; Upgrades FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (TELDF.OB, TFTHF.OB), a German telecommunication firm, reported Thursday that its nine-month total profit declined to 106 million euros from last year's 143 million euros.

Operating income stood at 168 million euros, compared to 256 million euros in the prior year.

OIBDA, a key earnings metric, grew 4.8 percent from last year to 1.87 billion euros. OIBDA expanded 4.7 percent in the third quarter to 642 million euros.

Revenues increased 5.7 percent in the nine months to 6.03 billion euros. In the third quarter, revenues grew 6 percent from last year to 2.09 billion euros, driven by sustained mobile service revenue momentum and higher handset sales.

Further, the company upgraded fiscal 2022 outlook to 'low mid-single digit percentage growth' for revenues & OIBDA on continued strong commercial traction & financial performance.

