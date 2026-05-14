Telefonica Aktie

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WKN: 874715 / ISIN: US8793822086

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14.05.2026 08:11:07

Telefónica Q1 Loss Narrows, Adj. EBITDA Rises; Confirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Spanish telecom major Telefónica SA (TELFY) reported Thursday narrower net loss in its first quarter, and higher adjusted EBITDA, amid slightly higher revenues. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook and dividend plan.

In the first quarter, net loss attributable to equity holders of the Parent was 411 million euros, compared to prior year's loss of 1.30 billion euros. Basic loss per sharew as 0.09 euro, narrower than loss of 0.24 euro a year ago.

The latest- quarter results were hurt by loss from discontinued operations of 798 million euros or 0.14 euro per share primarily due to the impact of divestments in Chile, Colombia and Mexico, while prior year's loss was 1.80 billion euros or 0.32 euro per share.

On a continuing operations basis, net income stood at 386 million euros, down 21.5 percent from 492 million euros last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations declined 36.8 percent to 0.05 euro from prior year's 0.08 euro.

In the first quarter, adjusted net income from continuing operations was 482 million euros or 0.07 per basic share, compared to 0.10 euro per basic share a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA reached 2.84 billion euros, up 1.3 percent from 2.80 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 34.9 percent from 34.6 percent last year.

In the first quarter, Telefónica generated revenues of 8.127 billion euros, up 0.4 percent from 8.091 billion euros last year. Revenue grew 0.8 percent at constant exchange rates.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Telefónica continues to project year-on-year growth of 1.5 percent to 2.5 percent in constant terms in both revenues and adjusted EBITDA.

The company still expects a CapEx to revenue ratio of around 12 percent, a cash flow of around 3 billion euros, and a debt reduction towards the target set for 2028.

Telefónica also confirmed that the second instalment of the 2025 dividend, amounting to 0.15 euro in cash per share, will be paid on June 18.

For 2026, the company has confirmed a dividend of 0.15 euro per share in cash, to be paid in June 2027.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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