01.07.2022 12:00:00
Telegraph Hill Partners Raises $525M Fifth Fund for New Life Science and Healthcare Investments
SAN FRANCISCO , July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telegraph Hill Partners (THP), a venture capital and growth equity firm dedicated to building life science and healthcare technology businesses, announced that it has closed on THP V, a new $525 million investment fund. The fund will make investments in innovative companies that are commercializing advanced technologies in areas including life science tools, reagents, specialty chemistries, medical technology, medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare IT, healthcare services, agriculture and animal health. THP V will be managed by a team close to major life science and medical innovation hubs, and includes Matt Mackowski, Deval Lashkari, Tom Raffin, Jeanette Welsh, Alex Efron, Kate Cilio and Linda Gregoire in San Francisco; Paul Grossman in San Diego; Rob Hart in Miami; Alex Herzick and Rob Capone in Research Triangle Park; and Gary Curtis in New Haven.
"We are grateful to our limited partners for their continued support for our team and investment philosophy of building long-term value through company development," stated Matt Mackowski, Chairman of THP. "We particularly thank the management and staff of our current and prior portfolio companies for their exceptional performance which enabled the formation of THP V, our largest fund since we formed Telegraph Hill Partners 21 years ago."
Consistent with its previous funds, THP V will invest in innovative companies across the lifecycle from startup to fully scaled. Investments will be structured to effectively address the capital needs of each company and its founders, and will include startup and growth capital, existing shareholder liquidity events, acquisitions/buyouts and corporate divestitures.About Telegraph Hill Partners
Telegraph Hill Partners, founded in 2001 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, invests in life science, medical technology and healthcare companies. For more information, please see www.telegraphhillpartners.com.
