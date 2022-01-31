Telehealth innovators join Equum Medical as it looks to broaden adoption of virtual care across the patient continuum

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equum Medical, a leading provider of acute care telehealth solutions, today announced strategic executive leadership hires to support its growing portfolio of clinical services that will help meet staffing and capacity challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our customers want a single strategic partner for virtual care delivery" - Dr. Corey Scurlock, MD, MBA.

Funding from the Heritage Group has enabled EQUUM to further enhance its service model and broaden the reach of its experienced team of clinicians across the United States and beyond as the company executes its strategic vision of telehealth as a more prominent and permanent feature of the future healthcare delivery system.

"We are designing a company that anticipates the digitization of healthcare and through it the broader adoption of virtual care across the patient continuum," said Equum Founder and CEO Dr. Corey Scurlock, MD, MBA. "Through this tenured leadership team, Equum Medical is uniquely positioned to deliver on the full promise of acute telehealth."

Throughout the COVID pandemic Equum has supported hospitals large and small, urban and rural by connecting them via technology with highly trained specialists. Now it is building on this foundation by integrating new telehealth-enabled clinical services that can connect care from the emergency department to discharge with point of care teams supported continuously via virtual care. Equum Medical's portfolio of clinical solutions is aimed at reducing bottlenecks that impact cost, quality and access for health systems and optimizing patient flow.

Services now include:

Tele-Critical care, with episodic to round-the-clock coverage of ICUs, EDs and beyond

Patient transfer and hospital flow optimization to level bed utilization and keep patients within their communities

Virtual nursing through RNs who support other providers in clinical problem-solving to meet needs resulting from the shortage in nursing and rising costs of travel nurses

Telehealth enabled observation and sitting to decrease adverse events at the bedside and reduce costs

Telehealth consulting, to help health systems clear away legacy systems and devise sustainable strategies for virtual care maturity

Executing on this strategic vision is a team that unites over 70 years of telehealth experience. The Clinical Excellence Office reports directly into Dr. Scurlock and Dr. Brian Rosenfeld, MD and other key physician leaders. The Operational Excellence Office includes Huy Tran, MA, Chief People Officer and SVP of Operations; Reed McNamara, MAcc, SVP of Finance; and Justin Thuli, VP of Information Technology. The Partner Growth and Experience Office includes Marc Svenson, SVP of Growth; and Karsten Russell-Wood, MBA MPH, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer.

"Our customers wanted a single strategic partner for virtual care delivery, and I believe we have delivered a scalable model that demonstrates our differentiated offering," Scurlock said. "We are proud to announce that this vision will be fulfilled by a dream team of experienced telehealth leaders from across the industry."

About Equum Medical

For over 10 years, Equum Medical has provided board-certified critical care physicians delivering acute care telehealth to address the challenges hospitals and health systems face when trying to fill gaps in coverage. Equum Medical's flexible, customized approach helps clients improve the lives of on-site clinicians, extending patient care in specialty areas and offering program leadership. By adapting to each client's technology platform and ensuring quality of care is delivered through proven data-driven change management methodologies, Equum Medical enables hospitals and health systems to enhance care and serve more patients, while delivering a positive clinical, operational and financial impact. For more information, visit equummedical.com.

