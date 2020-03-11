Telehealth Provider Extends Its Video Platform to Help With Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency

HAMILTON, N.J., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forefront Telecare, Inc. (Forefront), the leader in providing behavioral telehealth to vulnerable seniors in rural and underserved communities across the United States, announced today a program for over 200 skilled nursing facilities and hospitals across 20 states to help mitigate the potential effects of COVID-19 on their clinical operations and families.

For Skilled Nursing Facilities:

Forefront is expanding its video platform capabilities to enable residents of rural facilities to continue to receive care from their local providers who may need to self-quarantine, as well as provide a way for residents and family members to remain in contact in lieu of in-person visits. These complementary efforts are in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency, especially as it relates to its dangerous and potentially fatal effects on seniors in skilled nursing facilities.

Providers and nursing staff at skilled nursing facilities who want to use Forefront Telecare's HIPAA secure behavioral health platform can contact their Forefront representative or info@fftcare.com to begin using this technology to 'round' on their residents daily or whenever the need arises. In addition, for residents and family, Forefront will set up a free video account that social services and family members can use for remote visits. Both efforts are meant to provide clinical staff with maximum flexibility to protect residents and enable those who need to work from home to continue normal care regimens until their personal health concerns are resolved.

"Our primary hope is that these facilities are able to avoid an outbreak as they continue to serve individuals especially susceptible to the dangerous effects of the coronavirus," said Rob Rebak, CEO, Forefront Telecare. "HIPAA-compliant video technology is a significant tool to help providers prepare for and prevent outbreaks. In the event that critical clinical staff feels a need to self-quarantine in the interest of safety, having access to bedside video can be a viable answer to staff shortages that might otherwise cripple care teams."

For Hospitals:

Forefront is working with rural hospitals with psychiatric units to set up telehealth options for staffing to supplement current shortages and to establish back up capacity in the event that current staff become incapacitated due to the impact of the coronavirus emergency. Having a flexible capacity planning strategy is now more critical than ever for hospitals in order to maintain the 24/7/365 level of clinical care critical to their business and also support patient flow at the capacity levels needed in their communities. Current hospital clients can also use the Forefront video platform to expand family visiting options in support of hospital limitations on visitations.

Healthcare facilities that are not current Forefront Telecare customers can email info@fftcare.com or visit ForefrontTelecare.com to learn how Forefront virtually connects behavioral health providers to rural facilities using its turnkey telehealth solution. New customers who sign up are also eligible for the coronavirus-related offer of complimentary additional services.

About Forefront Telecare, Inc.

Since its inception in 2010, Forefront Telecare has been a leader in integrating the high-quality clinical care, state-of-the-art technology, high-touch service, scheduling, and back-end logistics needed to deliver outstanding behavioral telehealth solutions for seniors and other vulnerable adults in healthcare facilities across rural America.

