Telenet renews its partnership with Unit-T, a Solutions30 subsidiary, for a five-year period to connect and maintain Belgian homes and offices to fiber

Unit-T, a Solutions30 subsidiary of which Telenet group owns 30%, announces the renewal of its strategic partnership with Telenet group in Belgium. This significant contract, structured as a shared-interest (Vested) outsourcing agreement, spans a five-year period.



Under the renewed agreement, Unit-T will continue to deliver a comprehensive range of services for Telenet group. The company will manage the installation and repair of both fiber and hybrid-fiber-coaxial (HFC) connections for residential and business customers throughout Belgium. This encompasses customer connection services, as well as essential support functions including logistics management, dispatch operations, and second-line technical support.

As the telecom world keeps evolving, this strengthened partnership helps Unit-T and Telenet group address industry challenges and seize new opportunities in today's digital landscape.

"We are delighted to renew our partnership with Unit-T," said John Porter, CEO of Telenet group. "This agreement not only ensures continuity in the high-quality services our customers have come to expect but also paves the way for innovation and efficiency improvements. The Vested Outsourcing model aligns perfectly with our vision for collaborative growth and adaptability in the ever-evolving telecom landscape."

Ton Bosters, CEO of Unit-T, stated, "This renewal marks a pivotal moment for Unit-T, solidifying our role as a trusted partner in the telecom industry. We are dedicated to utilizing our expertise and innovative strategies to support Telenet's ambitious objectives. This long-term agreement not only ensures our continued growth but also enables us to invest in our capabilities, keeping us at the cutting edge of technological advancements in the sector."





About Solutions30 SE

Solutions30 provides consumers and businesses with access to the key technological advancements that are shaping our everyday lives, especially those driving the digital transformation and energy transition. With its network of more than 16,000 technicians, Solutions30 has completed over 65 million call-outs since its inception and led over 500 renewable energy projects with a combined maximum output surpassing 1,600 MWp. In pursuing its vision of a more connected and sustainable world, Solutions30 has become an industry leader in Europe with operations in 10 countries: France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: CAC Mid & Small | CAC Small | CAC Technology | Euro Stoxx Total Market Technology | Euronext Tech Croissance.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

About Telenet group

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet group is always seeking the perfect digital experience for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed internet, and fixed and mobile telephone services to residential customers in Flanders and Brussels.

Under the brand name BASE, it is offering mobile telephony, internet and television services throughout Belgium. The Telenet Business division serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting, and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees share one goal: to make life and work simpler and more enjoyable.

Telenet group is a part of Telenet group Holding NV and is a 100% subsidiary of Liberty Global. Liberty Global is one of the world's largest converged video, broadband, and communication companies, innovating and empowering people in six countries across Europe to make the most of the digital revolution

