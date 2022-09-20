Telenor Announces Mid-term Financial Outlook For 2023-2025

(RTTNews) - Telenor (TELNY.PK, TELN) announced mid-term financial outlook for 2023-2025. It projects low to mid-single digit growth in Nordic service revenues; mid-single digit growth in Nordic EBITDA and year on year growth in dividend per share.

The company noted that the energy price development the last couple of months makes it increasingly difficult to reach the guiding of flat EBITDA in 2022.

At its Capital Markets Day, Telenor said it will become a leading telecom operator and infrastructure player in the Nordics and take leading positions in security and IoT services. In Asia, Telenor will, together with partners, build scale and take number one positions in several markets.