Telenor Signs Strategic Collaboration Deal With Amazon Web Services For 5G Services

(RTTNews) - Norwegian telecom company Telenor ASA (TELNY.PK, TELN) Thursday announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services or AWS.

The deal would help expand its 5G core transformation and deliver new 5G and edge services to professional customers worldwide, which will increase data speed and reduce latency.

Under the agreement, Telenor and AWS will invest in joint go-to-market activities in select industries to enable more 5G and edge services for customers. The various industries include manufacturing, supply chain and logistics, and automotive.

Telenor said it will scale its cloud footprint, while innovating to develop new services that use a combination of the most advanced and secure cloud technologies from AWS.

The agreement further expands the existing collaboration between both companies, with Telenor also becoming a member of the AWS Partner Network.

As part of the collaboration, Telenor and AWS will continue to innovate on behalf of customers in the areas of 5G edge for mobile private networks or MPNs and edge computing.