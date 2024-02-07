Telenor Slips To Loss In Q4, EBITDA Rises

(RTTNews) - Telenor ASA (TELNY.PK), a Norwegian telecom major, reported Wednesday a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to equity holders of 7.68 billion Norwegian kroner, compared to prior year's profit of 37.91 billion kroner.

However, operating profit increased to 3.77 billion kroner from last year's 3.33 billion kroner.

EBITDA before other income and other expenses was 8.47 billion kroner, an organic increase of 3.9 percent.

Total revenues grew to 20.93 billion kroner from last year's 19.67 billion kroner. Organic revenue growth was 4%. Service revenues were 16.1 billion kroner, up 4.9 percent compared with the same period last year.

In the fourth quarter alone, Telenor stopped around 300 million attempts at digital crime against Norwegian customers, an increase of around 30 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company projects low single-digit organic growth in Nordic service revenues, and medium single-digit organic growth in both Nordic and Group EBITDA.

