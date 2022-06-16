Teleperformance Announces a Bond Refinancing Transaction

Regulatory News:

As part of its permanent focus on optimizing its debt structure, Teleperformance SE (the "Company”) (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announces today its intention to issue new 7-year senior unsecured fixed rate notes due June 2029 (the "New Notes”). The New Notes will be issued in the form of "Sustainability-Linked Notes” under the Company's EMTN programme pursuant to the base prospectus dated 29 December 2021 as supplemented.

At the same time, the Company announces the launch of a partial tender offer on the following series of notes of the Company (the "Tender Offer”):

- €600,000,000 1.500% notes due 3 April 2024 (ISIN: FR0013248465; of which €600,000,000 are currently outstanding); and

- €750,000,000 1.875% notes due 2 July 2025 (ISIN: FR0013346822; of which €750,000,000 are currently outstanding).

(together the "Targeted Notes”, listed on Euronext Paris), up to a maximum acceptance amount equal to €500,000,000 (subject to the right of the Company to increase or decrease such amount at its sole discretion).

The Company intends to finance the repurchase of Targeted Notes with the proceeds of the New Notes, and the balance (if any) of the proceeds remaining from the issue of the New Notes will be used for the Company’s general corporate purposes. A mechanism of priority allocation of the New Notes may be applied at the sole and absolute discretion of the Company for holders of the Targeted Notes expressing their intention to tender Targeted Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer.

The New Notes are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris. It is also expected that the New Notes will be rated BBB (S&P).

The final results of the Tender Offer will be announced by way of press release on 23 June 2022 (subject to any extension, withdrawal, termination or amendment of the Tender Offer).

The final terms of the New Notes together with the Company's base prospectus and supplements thereto will be available on Teleperformance’s website at the following address: https://fr.www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/debt-and-bond-investors/.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

Disclaimer

Offering of the New Notes

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for or to sell securities and the issue of the New Notes will not be an offer to the public (other than to qualified investors) in any jurisdiction, including France.

Important Information

This press release may not be published, distributed or released, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan or in any jurisdiction in which the offer of the New Notes is unlawful. The distribution of this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes, should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

No communication or information relating to the offering of the New Notes may be transmitted to the public in a country where there is a registration obligation or where an approval is required. No action has been or will be taken in any country in which such registration or approval would be required. The issuance or the subscription of the New Notes may be subject to legal and regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions; the Company assumes no liability in connection with the breach by any person of such restrictions.

The New Notes will be offered only by way of a placement in France and/or outside France (excluding the United States of America, Australia, Canada, South Africa and Japan), solely to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés) as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation (as defined below). There will be no public offering in any country (including France) in connection with the New Notes, other than to qualified investors. This press release does not constitute a recommendation concerning the issue of the New Notes. The value of the New Notes can decrease as well as increase. Potential investors should consult a professional adviser as to the suitability of the investment in the New Notes for the person concerned.

Prohibition of sales to European Economic Area retail investors

The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA”). For these purposes, the expression "retail investor” means a person who is one (or more) of the following:

(i.) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II”); or

(ii.) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU, as amended, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or

(iii.) not a "qualified investor” as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation”).

Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

Prohibition of sales to UK retail investors

The New Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK”). For these purposes, the expression "retail investor” means a person who is one (or more) of the following:

(i.) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA”); or

(ii.) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (the "FSMA”) to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or

(iii.) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA.

Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the New Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

France

The New Notes will only be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in France, and this press release, the Company's base prospectus, the final terms of the New Notes or any other offering material relating to the New Notes will only be distributed or caused to be distributed in France, to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation pursuant to Article L.411-2 1° of the French Code monétaire et financier.

United States of America

The New Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”), or with any securities regulatory authority of any State or other jurisdiction in the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act or such state securities laws. The New Notes are being offered and sold outside of the United States of America to non-U.S. persons pursuant to and in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act ("Regulation S”). Terms used in this paragraph and not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in Regulation S.

Tender Offer

The Tender Offer is addressed to the Qualifying Holders (as defined in the tender offer memorandum relating to the Tender Offer (the "Tender Offer Memorandum”)) of the Targeted Notes, excluding U.S. Persons, the United States of America and any other jurisdiction where the Tender Offer would be prohibited by applicable law. Neither the Tender Offer Memorandum nor any other document relating to the Tender Offer has been submitted to the Autorité des marchés financiers or any other authority for approval.

No communication and no information in respect of the repurchase of the Targeted Notes may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will be taken outside of France in any jurisdiction where such steps would be required.

This press release does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Tender Offer or an offer to purchase the Targeted Notes in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such repurchase or offer under applicable securities laws. The release, publication or distribution of this press release in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Consequently, any persons in such jurisdiction in which this press release is released, published or distributed are required by the Company to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

The Company makes no recommendation as to whether or not the holders of the Targeted Notes should participate in the Tender Offer.

France

This press release is only intended in France for qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation and only qualified investors in France and the EEA are eligible to participate in the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer Memorandum and any other document relating to the Tender Offer may only be distributed in France to qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation and in accordance with Article L. 341-2, 1 of the French Code monétaire et financier.

United States of America

The Tender Offer is not being made, and will not be made, directly or indirectly in the United States by means of the mails, or any other means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, facsimile, telex, telephone, electronic mail, or any other means of electronic transmission) of interstate or foreign commerce, or the facilities of a national securities exchange in the United States or to any U.S. Person (US. Person, as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the "Securities Act") (each, a "U.S. Person"). The Targeted Notes referred to above may not be tendered in the Tender Offer by any such means or contest in or from the United States or by persons located or resident in the United States (U.S. Holders, as defined in Rule 800(h) of the Securities Act). Accordingly, no copy of this document, the Tender Offer Memorandum or any other document relating to the Tender Offer is being or shall be, directly or indirectly, distributed, transferred or transmitted in any manner whatsoever (including, without limitation, by custodians, agents or trustees) in or into the United States or to any such person. Any offer to sell in response to the Tender Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be void, and any offer to sell made by a person located in or resident in the United States, or any agent, trustee or other intermediary acting, in a non-discretionary manner, in the name of and on behalf of a principal instructing from within the United States, will be void and will not be accepted.

The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States because of absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer for sale of any financial securities in the United States. The financial securities referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any State of the United States or any other jurisdiction and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to any U.S. Person.

For purposes of the foregoing paragraphs, "United States" means the United States of America, its territories and possessions (including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Island and the Northern Mariana Islands), any state of the United States and the District of Columbia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005457/en/