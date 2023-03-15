Teleperformance Launches New Global Headquarters in the Metaverse with 24-Hour Grand Opening Celebration

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, today announced it is hosting a 24-hour grand opening celebration on March 16 to kick off the launch of its new global headquarters in the Decentraland metaverse. The Teleperformance launch party will feature DJs, a treasure hunt, wall climbing competition and other games for a chance to win collectible digital branded wearables.

The new Teleperformance headquarters in Decentraland includes a concierge desk, recruitment center where people can apply for a job, meeting rooms for employees and clients, a sports arena which holds the performance stage and space for sports activities hosted by company's sponsor athletes.

"Teleperformance has a rigorous history of investing in digital technologies that blend high touch with high tech to create one-of-a-kind meaningful interactions with our clients, their customers and our employees," said Luciana Cemerka, Vice President of Global Marketing, Teleperformance. "We've continued our heritage with our new headquarters in Decentraland and the introduction of Isabela as our new digital influencer."

The Teleperformance 24-hour headquarters grand opening celebration kicks off at 10 am EST on March 16, and includes music by DJ Harrison First and DJ New Lady, sports competitions where visitors can challenge Teleperformance-sponsored Inspired athletes, and opportunities to win Teleperformance branded wearables, including jackets, sneakers, t-shirts and more.

While at the celebration, talk with The company's new brand ambassador and virtual influencer, Isabella, to see what it's like to work at the company. Isabella will keep visitors up to date regarding Teleperformance projects worldwide and provide guided tours across the company's digital properties around the globe.

The new headquarters in Decentraland also hosts a recruitment center, where visitors can learn about Teleperformance and apply for a job to join our growing family of 410,000 employees across the globe.

The new Teleperformance headquarters in Decentraland is part of the company's ongoing digital transformation to help its clients deliver easier, simpler experiences to their customers. Click here to learn how Teleperformance is helping clients in their next phase of digital transformation in the Metaverse to drive long-term growth in today's emerging virtual environment.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a global leader in outsourced digital integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. More than 410,000 employees, based in 91 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 300 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: https://www.teleperformance.com/. Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

