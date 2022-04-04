Teleperformance Partners with UNICEF in Support of Child Education and Global Disaster Relief

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and advanced related services, today announced a US$6 million global partnership with UNICEF to help strengthen education programmes for children in India and the Philippines, and to provide disaster relief around the world. This includes a US$500K donation to support UNICEF delivering life-saving support to children and their families caught up in the war in Ukraine.

The partnership, which will run for three years, comes at a time when the world is dealing with this escalating war, emerging from a global pandemic, and suffering extreme weather events that have hit communities, schools, and families around the world.

One of the first areas of support in the partnership is to UNICEF’s emergency response in Ukraine, where it is estimated a child becomes a refugee every second - 75,000 children every day. The partnership will also provide relief to those caught up in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette in the Philippines.

Additionally, support will be given to UNICEF’s education programmes in India and the Philippines, where Teleperformance has its largest operations, where many children are still missing out on their right to a quality, life-changing education.

"For many years, our people have volunteered as a force of good by giving back to the communities where we live and work and trying to make the world a better place for all. Now, we are very proud and humbled to join hands with UNICEF to do even more. Partnering with UNICEF extends our commitment to help meet the needs of vulnerable children and their families,” said Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO, Teleperformance. "Teleperformance embraces supporting local communities and partnering with UNICEF helps further our mission to provide immediate survival aid in times of emergencies and to improve health and education for children through ongoing programs to help them flourish and reach their full potential.”

"At UNICEF we have always recognized the importance of working in partnership with the private sector to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing children. Never has that support been more vital. The war in Ukraine has created a child protection crisis. And with support from partners like Teleperformance we are trying to reach all those children in need of protection and safety with lifesaving supplies and services,” said Carla Haddad Mardini, Director of UNICEF’s Private Fundraising and Partnerships Division in Geneva. "This partnership will also give more children in India and the Philippines an opportunity to access quality, life changing education so they can reach their full potential,” she added.

The partnership will help fund educational programs that provide safe, child-friendly learning environments with water and sanitation facilities, train teachers, and provide school supplies to those in need. Overall, it will focus on making a positive difference to local communities, with an emphasis on initiatives that help protect vulnerable children and their families so they can survive and thrive.

---------------------------------------------------

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and advanced related services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019 and the FTSE4Good index since 2018.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

About UNICEF

UNICEF promotes the rights and well-being of every child, in everything it does. Together with its partners, UNICEF works in 190 countries and territories to translate that commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere.

UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product or service.

For more information: www.unicef.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005772/en/