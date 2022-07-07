Teleperformance Wins Recognition for Reducing Carbon Emissions on Joining the Vérité40 Index

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announces that it was added to the Vérité40 index on June 16, 2022. Launched in 2021 by Axylia, a consulting firm specialized in responsible finance, the index comprises the largest French companies listed on the Paris Stock Exchange committed to reducing carbon emissions, including those able to "afford” the cost of their carbon footprint.

The Axylia Carbon Score rates a company’s ability to cover its carbon footprint cost on a scale from A to F. The cost includes all of the company’s CO 2 emissions (Scopes 1, 2 and 3), which are converted into euros thanks to IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) CO 2 cost estimates. Teleperformance has obtained a Carbon Score of ‘A’, the best possible rating.

French companies able to pay the cost of their carbon footprint are ranked from highest to lowest by market capitalization adjusted for their carbon valuation. The top 35 companies are then included in the Vérité40 index, and the five remaining companies in the index are selected on the basis of their commitments to reducing carbon emissions.

This distinction reflects Teleperformance’s strong commitment to fighting climate change, already recognized in 2021 by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which approved the Group’s new targets to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. These targets align with Teleperformance’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, ten years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

