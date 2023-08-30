Telesis Bio Appoints William Kullback CFO

(RTTNews) - Telesis Bio Inc. (TBIO), a provider of automated multi-omic and synthetic biology solutions, said it has appointed William Kullback as its Chief Financial Officer, effective August 28.

In his new role, Kullback will be responsible for the company's financial planning and analysis, accounting, internal audit, tax, and treasury functions.

Prior to joining Telesis Bio, he served for five plus years as CFO of BioLegend, Inc., a provider of life science antibodies and reagents.

Previously, Kullback served as Chief Financial Officer of Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical device company, from 2014 to 2017, prior to its acquisition by MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Todd R. Nelson, CEO, and founder of Telesis Bio, said, "Bill's deep industry knowledge, operational expertise, and extensive financial experience make him ideally positioned to help lead us through the next phase of the Company's growth. We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our team and excited to have another leader who brings both a strategic and operational mindset to creating shareholder value as we deliver researchers the tools they need to rapidly and securely design, code, and create synthetic DNA and RNA."