Teleste to Deliver On-board Solution to Stadler's EMUs in Stockholm, Sweden

TURKU, Finland, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation will deliver an on-board solution to Stadler's electrical multiple units (EMU) for Public Transport Administration Stockholm in Sweden. With deliveries starting in 2019, the deployment will consist of an on-board solution for 22 EMUs and the agreement also includes an option for another 45 EMUs.

"We are looking forward to working with Stadler in providingPublic Transport Administration Stockholm with an on-board solution that is designed for today's effective and attractive public transport. We are confident that our reliable and mature systems will be able to meet their expectations of high functionality combined with a safe and smooth travelling experience for the passengers", stated Jörn Grasse, Vice President of Rail Information Solutions at Teleste.

The EMUs will operate on the Roslagsbanan route connecting the northern and eastern regions of the Swedish capital. To increase responsiveness and provide passengers with a safe travelling experience across the 65-kilometre route, Teleste's solution offers smooth integration between the on-board and central video surveillance systems. A live camera view with 24/7 access on each of the vehicles and reliable storing of video streams are enabled through indoor security cameras and video recorders.

Additionally, Teleste's solution enables integration of the on-board system with the PubTrans database. Through the database, correct and timely travel information on, e.g., events, schedules and routes is available, to make the public transport run smoothly and effectively. Access to real-time information also simplifies public transport for passengers who can then plan and complete their journey in the most convenient and effective way.

"We are pleased to cooperate with Teleste in helping our customer provide passengers on the Roslagsbanan route in the Stockholm region with an enjoyable travel experience. The new trains are a part of the Roslagsbanan network extension programme and are designed for a high level of passenger services. Special focus has been put on low energy consumption as well as suitability for Scandinavian winter conditions, which we could prove already on several other projects in Sweden, Norway and Finland," stated Dirk Vogt, Technical Project Manager.

The deliveries to Stadler will also include LED and TFT LCD information displays with superior readability. A driver panel, systems for trains' internal and external video surveillance, passenger counting, public address and emergency calls, as well as an Ethernet network for each of the EMUs will be deployed.

For more information about Teleste's on-board solutions in general, please visit our website.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2018, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 250 million and on average it had approximately 1,400 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.

About Stadler

International rail vehicle construction company, Stadler, is headquartered in Bussnang in Eastern Switzerland. Founded in 1942, it has a workforce of around 10,500 based in various production and over 40 service locations. Stadler provides a comprehensive range of products in the heavy and urban transport segments: High-speed trains, intercity trains, regional and commuter heavy rail trains, underground trains, tram trains and trams. Stadler also manufactures main-line locomotives, shunting locomotives and passenger carriages, including the most powerful diesel-electric locomotive in Europe. It is the world's leading manufacturer in the rack-and-pinion rail vehicle industry.

Inquiries for more information:

Mirkka Lamppu

Director of Communications, Teleste Corporation

Tel. +358-2-605-611

Email: mirkka.lamppu@teleste.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/teleste-corporation/r/teleste-to-deliver-on-board-solution-to-stadler-s-emus-in-stockholm--sweden,c2982186

The following files are available for download: