12.10.2026 08:10:22

Telia Announces Localization, Reduction In Positions; Reiterates 2026 Outlook, Mid-term Targets

(RTTNews) - Telia (0H6X.L, TELIA.ST, TELIA1.HE) said it intends to localize its operations further and strengthen the role of its country units. The company aims to transfer approximately 220 positions primarily from common Technology unit to the country units. Telia is also targeting annual gross savings of 1 billion Swedish kronor, which include a total reduction of approximately 900 positions across all units. The proposed localization and reduction in positions is expected to be completed by December 31.

The estimated restructuring charges are not expected to impact Telia's financial outlook for 2026. The proposals are anticipated to have a net positive impact on Telia's free cash flow with full run-rate benefit from 2028.

At previous close on Nasdaq Stockholm, Telia shares were trading at 43.40 kronor.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entlastung an der Öl- und Anleihenfront: ATX könnte fester starten -- DAX vor freundlichem Auftakt -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich, kein Handel in Japan
Die Aussichten für den heimischen Handelsstart sind positiv. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeichnen sich Startgewinne ab. In Fernost finden die Märkte keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen