Telia Announces Localization, Reduction In Positions; Reiterates 2026 Outlook, Mid-term Targets

(RTTNews) - Telia (0H6X.L, TELIA.ST, TELIA1.HE) said it intends to localize its operations further and strengthen the role of its country units. The company aims to transfer approximately 220 positions primarily from common Technology unit to the country units. Telia is also targeting annual gross savings of 1 billion Swedish kronor, which include a total reduction of approximately 900 positions across all units. The proposed localization and reduction in positions is expected to be completed by December 31.

The estimated restructuring charges are not expected to impact Telia's financial outlook for 2026. The proposals are anticipated to have a net positive impact on Telia's free cash flow with full run-rate benefit from 2028.

At previous close on Nasdaq Stockholm, Telia shares were trading at 43.40 kronor.