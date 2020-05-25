Telia Company Launches Ericsson-powered Commercial 5G in Sweden

Stockholm City Center first to benefit with most of Norrmalm, Östermalm and Vasastan to be covered by mid-June

Ericsson President and CEO, Börje Ekholm, says 5G will transform Swedish life, society and business for the better

KISTA, Sweden, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish communications service provider Telia Company has launched commercial 5G in Stockholm powered by Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions.

Initial services on the 700Mhz band will cover most of central Stockholm by mid-June, including the Norrmalm, Östermalm and Vasastan districts.

Telia aims to enhance and supplement its low-band 5G commercial services with additional nationwide 5G coverage, including mid- and high-bands, following the auction of the related spectrum by the Swedish government later this year. For this launch Telia is using its existing 700MHz spectrum, boosted by LTE and New Radio (NR) carrier aggregation.

Having already partnered successfully on 5G in Sweden - including enabling the country's first live 5G network at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology and partnering with Volvo to operate Sweden's first industrial 5G network - Telia selected Ericsson as its 5G partner for the launch network. Earlier this month Telia's sister company Telia Norway also launched its first commercial 5G services, with Ericsson as its sole 5G RAN supplier.

Products and solutions from Ericson Radio System are already powering the first Telia Company Stockholm City Center 5G services and supporting commercially available Telia 5G-ready smartphones.

Telia's 5G network is also powered 100 percent by renewable electricity, accredited by the Swedish Environmental Protection Association's Good Environmental Choice mark.

Anders Ygeman, Sweden's Minister of Energy and Digital Development, joined senior Telia and Ericsson executives for today's launch in Stockholm.

Allison Kirkby, CEO, Telia Company, says: "Our networks have never been more important to lives and livelihoods, than now. Telia's 5G launch lays the foundations for the next phase of digital transformation, with innovation, sustainability and security as three critical pillars, and we are proud to be doing this launch in partnership with Ericsson. As we roll-out 5G across Sweden, we will open up new user experiences and accelerated innovation in areas such as entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing and transport, that will collectively strengthen and protect everyone living and working in Sweden, and Swedish competitiveness in the world."

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: "This is a real milestone for us as a Swedish company as we partner with Telia Company to make commercial 5G a reality for its users in Stockholm. Whether through enhanced mobile broadband or innovative new business, societal and industrial applications, 5G is set to change life and society for the better right across Sweden. We look forward to working with our strategic partner Telia Company to drive this change and ensure Sweden benefits from the competitive benefits of digitalization."

With today's launch Ericsson now has 37 live 5G networks in 22 countries. Ericsson's live networks are part of the 91 commercial 5G agreements or contracts the company has with unique operators globally, of which 48 are publicly announced 5G deals.

