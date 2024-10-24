Telia Company Q3 Profit From Cont. Ops. Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Telia Company (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) reported that its third quarter net income from continuing operations increased to 2.5 billion Swedish kronor from 1.8 billion Swedish kronor, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.59 kronor compared to 0.41 kronor. Adjusted EBITDA inceased to 8.47 billion kronor from 8.46 billion kronor. Like for like, adjusted EBITDA increased 1.7%.

Third quarter revenue was 21.75 billion Swedish kronor compared to 21.95 billion kronor. Like for like revenue increased 0.9%. Like for like service revenue increased 1.2%.

The company updated full-year EBITDA guidance for 2024 to mid-single digit growth and CAPEX to below 14 billion Swedish kronor.

CEO said: "Results for the third quarter were in line with our expectations. Service revenue and EBITDA grew slightly, compared to our strong Q3 last year. Mobile service revenue growth in all markets outpaced the decline in fixed legacy revenue, and customer satisfaction improved further."

The company said the Change program is progressing as planned, and is on track to implement the new organization by December 1. This is intended to reduce the number of positions by 3,000, and reducing layers of organizational complexity.

