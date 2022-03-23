Telia Issues Green Hybrid Bond Of EUR 500 Mln

(RTTNews) - Telia Company's second green hybrid bond will finance more energy efficient networks and green digital solutions Bond issued as part of Telia's refinancing of upcoming call dates for outstanding hybrid bonds in 2022 and 2023

Swedish telecom company Telia Co. AB (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) Wednesday said it has issued its second green hybrid bond of 500 million euros.

The new hybrid bond is issued as part of Telia's refinancing of the upcoming call dates for the outstanding hybrid bonds in October 2022 and April 2023.

The bond was issued under Telia's Green Bond Framework. It has a maturity of 61.25 years with the first reset date after 6.25 years. The coupon is 2.75 percent and the re-offer yield has been set at 2.875 percent. The company said the proceeds will finance more energy efficient networks and green digital solutions that enable customers to reduce energy use and emissions. This includes the Swedish network transformation from copper to fiber and deployment of 5G.

Agneta Wallmark, VP Head of Group Treasury at Telia Company, said, "The volatility in the financial markets during the start of 2022 has been challenging hence we are very pleased to have taken the opportunity to refinance part of our coming hybrid calls and issue another green hybrid bond as part of our ambition to integrate sustainability also in our funding activities."